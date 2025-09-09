FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $23,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in FirstCash by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in FirstCash by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in FirstCash by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Loop Capital lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $160.00 price target on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $147.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.21. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.24 and a fifty-two week high of $150.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.69.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.61%.The business had revenue of $830.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,109,857.60. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $4,315,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 901,982 shares in the company, valued at $125,673,152.06. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,610. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

