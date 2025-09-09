FirstEnergy Corporation $FE Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,340,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,083 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,962,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,779 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 133,614.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,310,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,394,000 after buying an additional 2,308,864 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,169,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,918,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,672,000 after buying an additional 1,232,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

