FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.95 ($2.65) and traded as high as GBX 216.40 ($2.93). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 213.40 ($2.89), with a volume of 415,262 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 215 to GBX 240 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 240.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FirstGroup

FirstGroup Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 223.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 195.95. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.49.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The transport operator reported GBX 19.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FirstGroup had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. On average, analysts expect that FirstGroup plc will post 17.3782772 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 472,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 226, for a total transaction of £1,067,764.12. Also, insider Graham Sutherland sold 458,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226, for a total transaction of £1,035,159.10. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,930,497 shares of company stock valued at $434,342,322. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About FirstGroup

(Get Free Report)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.