Flex Ltd. $FLEX Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,322 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.17% of Flex worth $21,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Flex by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,363,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,652,000 after buying an additional 2,968,285 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 3,794.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,900,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,667 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Flex by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,777,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,970 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Flex by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,742,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,232,000 after purchasing an additional 996,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,470,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. KGI Securities downgraded Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. Analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $514,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,607.64. This represents a 37.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 111,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,075.45. This represents a 8.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,827 shares of company stock valued at $12,550,282 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

