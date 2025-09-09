Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. $WOOF

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WOOF. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 36,557 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 108,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 52,738 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth $1,428,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 131,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.29.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.25 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

