Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 22,649 Shares of Prospect Capital Corporation $PSEC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 89.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,649 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 26.6% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,315,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 487,171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 24.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 235,139 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 915,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 583,844 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 684,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 367,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 3,430.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 624,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 606,733 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.85. Prospect Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 69.68%.The company had revenue of $166.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.08 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -40.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 623,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $1,988,327.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 83,266,026 shares in the company, valued at $265,618,622.94. This represents a 0.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Prospect Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.50.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

