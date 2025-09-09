Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Nokia Corporation $NOK

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOKFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia by 7,046.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 763.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.90. Nokia Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92.

Nokia (NYSE:NOKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

