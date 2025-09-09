Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Nokia Corporation $NOK

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia by 7,046.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 763.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.90. Nokia Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nokia

Nokia Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.