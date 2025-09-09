Fortive Corporation $FTV Stock Position Lifted by Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTV. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortive by 114.2% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 41.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Fortive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Melius lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

Fortive Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.51. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.62%.The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,630,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.