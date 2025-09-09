Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE Stock Holdings Increased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLBE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,091,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Global-e Online by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59,295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,520,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global-e Online by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 867,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after acquiring an additional 277,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Global-e Online to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Global-e Online Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $214.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.95 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Global-e Online has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Global-e Online Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

