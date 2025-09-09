Head to Head Review: Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) & MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of MariMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $16.75 billion 9.57 $1.85 billion $1.68 64.37 MariMed $157.96 million 0.38 -$12.16 million ($0.03) -5.10

This table compares Boston Scientific and MariMed”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than MariMed. MariMed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Boston Scientific and MariMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 1 22 3 3.08 MariMed 0 0 0 2 4.00

Boston Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $117.79, suggesting a potential upside of 8.93%. Given Boston Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than MariMed.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 13.55% 19.21% 10.62% MariMed -10.14% -10.52% -3.10%

Summary

Boston Scientific beats MariMed on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system. It also provides technologies for diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and aortic valve conditions; WATCHMAN FLX, a Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device; and implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities, such as cardioverter and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators, MRI S-ICD systems, cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers, quadripolar LV leads, ICD leads, pacing leads, remote patient management systems, insertable cardiac monitor systems, and remote cardiac monitoring systems. In addition, the company offers diagnosis and treatment of rate and rhythm disorders of the heart; peripheral arterial and venous diseases; and products to diagnose, treat and ease forms of cancer. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand. It also offers chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion; and flower, vapes, and edibles under InHouse brand. In addition, the company provides supplement, nutrient-infused fruit chews under Betty’s Eddies brand and ice creams under Emack & Bolio’s brand. The company licenses its brands. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

