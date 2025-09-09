Head to Head Survey: Amentum (AMTM) versus Its Competitors

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Amentum to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amentum and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amentum $8.39 billion -$82.00 million 61.83 Amentum Competitors $8.30 billion $330.08 million 32.03

Amentum has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Amentum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amentum 0.41% 10.90% 4.18% Amentum Competitors 6.89% 30.78% 7.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Amentum and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Amentum and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amentum 1 4 5 0 2.40 Amentum Competitors 48 528 1041 25 2.64

Amentum presently has a consensus price target of $27.30, indicating a potential upside of 13.21%. As a group, “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies have a potential upside of 10.67%. Given Amentum’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Amentum is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Amentum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Amentum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amentum rivals beat Amentum on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

