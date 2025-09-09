Head-To-Head Survey: Cloud Peak Energy (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ) versus SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

Cloud Peak Energy (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ – Get Free Report) and SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cloud Peak Energy and SunCoke Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloud Peak Energy N/A N/A N/A SunCoke Energy 3.99% 10.43% 4.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cloud Peak Energy and SunCoke Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloud Peak Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 SunCoke Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

SunCoke Energy has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.94%. Given SunCoke Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SunCoke Energy is more favorable than Cloud Peak Energy.

This table compares Cloud Peak Energy and SunCoke Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloud Peak Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SunCoke Energy $1.94 billion 0.34 $95.90 million $0.86 8.95

SunCoke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Cloud Peak Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of SunCoke Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Cloud Peak Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of SunCoke Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SunCoke Energy beats Cloud Peak Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloud Peak Energy

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana. These mines produce subbituminous thermal coal with low sulfur content. The company sells its coal primarily to domestic and foreign electric utilities. As of December 31, 2017, it controlled approximately 1.0 billion tons of proven and probable reserves. The company also has two development projects comprising the Youngs Creek project, an undeveloped surface mine project located in Wyoming; and the Big Metal project located in southeast Montana. In addition, it offers logistics and related services, including the purchase of coal from third parties, as well as the contracting and coordination of the transportation and other handling services from third-party operators. Cloud Peak Energy Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Gillette, Wyoming.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates cokemaking facilities in the United States and Brazil. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

