Helical (LON:HLCL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Helical plc (LON:HLCL)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.95 ($2.90) and traded as high as GBX 216 ($2.93). Helical shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.91), with a volume of 19,622 shares traded.

Helical Trading Down 1.2%

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 222.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 213.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of £259.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 936.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helical news, insider Richard Cotton purchased 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 224 per share, for a total transaction of £2,313.92. Company insiders own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

About Helical

Helical is a Central London development focused real estate business listed on the London Stock Exchange. We create design-led, sustainable and inspiring spaces. We have a dynamic and experienced team with a broad skill set able to deliver optimal solutions and enhanced value through innovative thinking and in depth market knowledge.

Our extensive track record in joint venture structuring and working in partnership underpins our reputation as one of London’s leading development specialists.

