Heritage Financial Corporation $HFWA Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Heritage Financial by 45.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 519.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Heritage Financial by 475.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Heritage Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $849.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Heritage Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 15.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Corporation will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

