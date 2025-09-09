Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,872.50 ($25.37) and traded as high as GBX 2,170 ($29.40). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 2,165 ($29.33), with a volume of 89,283 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HILS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hill & Smith from GBX 2,555 to GBX 2,625 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,562.50.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hill & Smith

Hill & Smith Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,178.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,018.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,872.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 63.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Hill & Smith had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Hill & Smith PLC will post 129.1287386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our purpose is to create sustainable infrastructure and safe transport through innovation.

Hill & Smith PLC is an international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. Through a focus on leading positions in niche markets we aim to consistently deliver strong returns and shareholder value.

Supplying to, and located in, global markets the Group serves customers from facilities in Australia, India, Sweden, the UK and the USA, building a presence in international markets, where countries are upgrading or improving their infrastructure as their economies grow.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.