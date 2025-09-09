HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) vs. Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Financial Contrast

HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF – Get Free Report) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HTC and Motorola Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HTC 0 0 0 0 0.00 Motorola Solutions 0 2 8 0 2.80

Motorola Solutions has a consensus price target of $516.13, suggesting a potential upside of 7.88%. Given Motorola Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than HTC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

84.2% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HTC and Motorola Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HTC $95.93 million N/A -$106.31 million ($0.12) -10.19 Motorola Solutions $11.09 billion 7.19 $1.58 billion $12.42 38.52

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than HTC. HTC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motorola Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HTC and Motorola Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTC 48.73% 6.63% 3.32% Motorola Solutions 19.08% 134.30% 15.17%

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats HTC on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HTC

HTC Corporation designs and manufactures mobile devices. Its portfolio includes smartphones and tablets powered by the Android or Windows Phone operating systems. It offers its products under the brand named HTC, including HTC Wildfire, HTC Desire, HTC Flyer, HTC ChaCha, HTC Salsa, HTC Incredible S, HTC Sensation, HTC 7 Mozart, HTC Aria and HTC 7 Trophy, among others. HTC Corporation is headquartered in Taoyuan County, Taiwan.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce. Its land mobile radio communications, and video security and access control devices include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, fixed video cameras, and accessories; communications network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Software and Services segment provides public safety and enterprise command center, unified communications applications, mobile video equipment, and video software solutions; repair, technical support, and maintenance services; and monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services to government, public safety, and commercial communications networks. It serves hospitality; manufacturing; military and defence; public safety; mining; oil and gas; transportation and logistics; utilities industries. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

