iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$138.47 and traded as high as C$152.30. iA Financial shares last traded at C$151.49, with a volume of 342,933 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$148.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$142.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank upgraded iA Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cormark cut iA Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$141.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$145.88.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IAG

iA Financial Stock Up 1.5%

About iA Financial

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$145.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$138.47.

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.