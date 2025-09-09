Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 26,084 Bumble Inc. $BMBL

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bumble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Buzz Holdings L.P. Bcp sold 16,689,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $104,478,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,124,652 shares of company stock valued at $426,460,322 over the last three months. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.72 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 82.41%.Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.