Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,431 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,179,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,625,000 after buying an additional 2,813,568 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $18,348,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,258,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,532,000 after buying an additional 1,537,094 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $11,789,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,752,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,229,000 after buying an additional 1,289,183 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Teladoc Health stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at -1.350–1.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

