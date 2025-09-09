IMI (LON:IMI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,014.44 ($27.29) and traded as high as GBX 2,292 ($31.05). IMI shares last traded at GBX 2,288 ($30.99), with a volume of 231,690 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,625 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,475 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,490 to GBX 2,500 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,575.

The company has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2,450.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,213.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,014.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33.

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 56.10 earnings per share for the quarter. IMI had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 23.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that IMI plc will post 137.9737609 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Luke Grant sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,301, for a total transaction of £6,235.71. Insiders have acquired 255 shares of company stock worth $578,798 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

