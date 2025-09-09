Immunovant, Inc. $IMVT Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 92.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,800 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMVT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Price Performance

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $34.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Immunovant from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immunovant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Immunovant from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Immunovant

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,805 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $50,910.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 204,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,279.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Geffner sold 2,385 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $43,287.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 221,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,123.75. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,869 shares of company stock valued at $140,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Profile

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.