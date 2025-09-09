ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Up 56.4% – Time to Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 56.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.70 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.06 ($0.11). 44,629,688 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 509% from the average session volume of 7,327,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.16 ($0.07).
ImmuPharma Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -905.51 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current year.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
