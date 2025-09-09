Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,600 shares, adeclineof22.9% from the July 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EJUL. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 674.5% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 23,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of EJUL opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.39. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $29.91.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

