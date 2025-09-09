Intel Corporation $INTC Position Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 124.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,247 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,842 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,570,537,000 after buying an additional 8,291,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,268,430,000 after buying an additional 4,793,927 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,043,975,000 after buying an additional 158,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $991,316,000 after buying an additional 562,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Intel by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 37,878,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $849,606,000 after buying an additional 6,829,690 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $27.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

