Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Stake Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,314 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,678,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $20,878,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 68,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $470.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.55, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,669.91. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

