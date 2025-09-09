Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB Shares Sold by Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lessened its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,145.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 110,288 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,736,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 467,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,347,000 after purchasing an additional 311,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.4098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

