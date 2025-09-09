Invesco Ltd. Has $14.38 Billion Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,663,992 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774,675 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.7% of Invesco Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,378,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 136,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 218,730 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3,035.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 58,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $168.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The company has a market cap of $4.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.44.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $12,728,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,398,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,286,726,693.86. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at $63,448,564. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,832,755 shares of company stock worth $619,935,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.