Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Short Interest Down 22.9% in August

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 516,200 shares, adeclineof22.9% from the July 31st total of 669,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,439,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,095,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,221,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 497,392 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,740,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 206,825 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

