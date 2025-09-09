Invitation Home $INVH Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,066,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,105 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $37,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,306,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,595,000 after purchasing an additional 829,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,664,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,251,000 after purchasing an additional 65,843 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,731,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,012 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,870,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,354,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,901,000 after purchasing an additional 230,830 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup raised Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $4,969,704.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,481,727.93. This represents a 18.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Home Stock Down 0.6%

Invitation Home stock opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $37.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%.The company had revenue of $681.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is 131.82%.

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

