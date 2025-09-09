iShares Global REIT ETF $REET Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,100 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $16,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurelius Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC now owns 92,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

REET opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

