iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Stock Holdings Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 174.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81,575 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $24,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,595,000 after buying an additional 2,572,739 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,664,000. JP Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,716.0% during the 1st quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 981,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,668,000 after purchasing an additional 976,227 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,936,000 after purchasing an additional 372,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,940,883,000 after purchasing an additional 363,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $201.51 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $203.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

