Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 143,234 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 1,073.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 143,234 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 239,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 30,083 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Hub Group had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.65%.The company had revenue of $905.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded Hub Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Hub Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

