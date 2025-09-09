Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 48,098 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 290.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,098 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,568,586 shares of company stock valued at $239,733,253. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $156.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.32 billion, a PE ratio of 520.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.39 and its 200 day moving average is $125.24. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

