Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 54,760 Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Interparfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Interparfums by 29.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Interparfums by 52.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interparfums during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Interparfums during the first quarter worth $117,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $113.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.96. Interparfums, Inc. has a one year low of $97.65 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $333.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.58 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.03%.Interparfums’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Interparfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total transaction of $53,584.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,638. This trade represents a 20.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

