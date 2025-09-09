Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Stepan Company $SCL

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the first quarter worth $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Stepan by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in Stepan in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Stepan Stock Performance

NYSE SCL opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Stepan Company has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.92.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $594.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.25 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 2.57%.The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stepan Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.63%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

