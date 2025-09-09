Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 10,180 Shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. $HY

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Hyster-Yale worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HY. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 41,795 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 77,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 36,786 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 35,466 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale in the 1st quarter valued at $1,262,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale alerts:

Hyster-Yale Stock Down 0.4%

HY opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $665.14 million, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyster-Yale Announces Dividend

Hyster-Yale ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.40). Hyster-Yale had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hyster-Yale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Hyster-Yale to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hyster-Yale

About Hyster-Yale

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.