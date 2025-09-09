Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 119,753 Shares of Life360, Inc. $LIF

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 596.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,753 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Life360 were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIF. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Life360 by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 78,070 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Life360 by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Life360 by 2,816.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 70,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Life360 by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 1,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 200,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 185,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIF opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.23 and a beta of 3.50. Life360, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $103.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average of $58.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Life360 had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $115.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Life360 from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Life360 from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Life360 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Life360 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Life360

Insider Activity at Life360

In other Life360 news, CFO Russell John Burke sold 16,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $1,472,670.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,172.60. The trade was a 20.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren Antonoff sold 17,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,614,747.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 338,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,766,468.50. This trade represents a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,140 shares of company stock worth $17,548,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Life360

(Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

