Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 16,865 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. $SAFT

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Safety Insurance Group worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safety Insurance Group

In related news, Director Dennis J. Langwell acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.39 per share, for a total transaction of $144,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,120. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.28. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $345.83 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

Safety Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Safety Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.45%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Stories

