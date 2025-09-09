Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 21,029 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,029 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.8%

REG opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Regency Centers Corporation has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $78.18.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 27.00%.The business had revenue of $369.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Regency Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. Analysts predict that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Wall Street Zen cut Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.