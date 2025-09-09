Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 76,532 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. $CVLG

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG – Free Report) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,532 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 959,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,294,000 after purchasing an additional 494,825 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 576,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 288,125 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 270,372 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 224,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 217,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

CVLG stock opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.42. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

