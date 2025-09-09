Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys Shares of 115,636 OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of OGE Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 29.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,401,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,062 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,429,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,245,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $24,141,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

NYSE OGE opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.61. OGE Energy Corporation has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.27%.The business had revenue of $741.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

