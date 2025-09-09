Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys Shares of 15,075 Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 35.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CSL stock opened at $392.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $311.41 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $393.01 and a 200 day moving average of $372.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.83.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

