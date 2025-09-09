Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys Shares of 76,317 Ashland Inc. $ASH

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Ashland as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 623,601 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,383,000 after purchasing an additional 569,740 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 670,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,934,000 after purchasing an additional 424,595 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,839,000 after purchasing an additional 402,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,694,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,446,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

ASH opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $89.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.11). Ashland had a negative net margin of 46.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ashland has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ashland from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Argus dropped their price objective on Ashland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ashland from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ashland in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

