Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in V2X, Inc. $VVX

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in V2X were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VVX. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of V2X by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 732,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,057,000 after buying an additional 525,204 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter worth $19,753,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter worth $11,036,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter worth $8,853,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of V2X by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after buying an additional 178,136 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised V2X from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 price objective on V2X and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V2X presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

In related news, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,000,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,700,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,000,050. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. V2X, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 1.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

