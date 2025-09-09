Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Commerce.com, Inc. $CMRC

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in Commerce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,051 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Commerce.com worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Commerce.com by 2,028.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 265,492 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce.com during the first quarter worth about $372,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce.com by 120.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 118,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 64,563 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce.com by 3,397.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 520,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 505,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Commerce.com by 52.5% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 51,486 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Commerce.com stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $376.23 million, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.15. Commerce.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

Commerce.com ( NASDAQ:CMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.08 million. Commerce.com had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%.Commerce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Commerce.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CMRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Commerce.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Commerce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Commerce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

