Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. $AMBP

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,356 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 935,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 59,663 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.32.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

AMBP opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.78.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative return on equity of 76.86% and a net margin of 0.13%.Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.3%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,333.33%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.