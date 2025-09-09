Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,304 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,648,000 after buying an additional 155,210 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 381.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 53,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,682,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,600,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Stewart Information Services from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

STC stock opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.94. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.43.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 2,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $143,203.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,736.01. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Rable sold 5,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $371,932.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,319.04. This trade represents a 19.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Further Reading

