Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,913,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,526,000 after acquiring an additional 609,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 119.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,662 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 507.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 87,115 shares during the last quarter. AREX Capital Management LP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.4% in the first quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 107,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at $159,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $27.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -13.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XRAY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

