Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Position in Paysafe Limited $PSFE

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 406,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Paysafe by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Paysafe by 87.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Paysafe by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Paysafe by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

PSFE stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.13 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.79. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 2.93%.The business had revenue of $428.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Paysafe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.210-2.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSFE shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paysafe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

