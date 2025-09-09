Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RIGL

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 36,939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $43.72.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $101.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 438.89% and a net margin of 36.51%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

